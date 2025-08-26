Jannik Sinner vs Vit Kopriva Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch US Open 2025 First Round Match Live In India on Live TV?

Jannik Sinner begins his US Open 2025 campaign on Tuesday. | Image: AP

After winning Wimbledon 2025 in dominant fashion, the world's top-ranked male tennis player Jannik Sinner will begin his campaign in the final Grand Slam of the season, the US Open 2025, against Vit Kopriva on Tuesday (August 26).

Sinner is among the favourites to win the tennis tournament as he has been having a breakthrough year, winning the Australian Open and Wimbledon - albeit losing a thrilling five-set final to Carlos Alcaraz in the French Open.

How Sinner does at Flushing Meadows will be of interest to many, given he is in fact the defending champion of the American Grand Slam title having defeated Taylor Fritz in last year's final.

In this article, we take a look at all the details around the tennis match's broadcast - including how to watch the game on live TV and live streaming in the Indian subcontinent.

US Open 2025, Jannik Sinner vs Vit Kopriva Live Streaming & Live TV Details

When Will The Jannik Sinner vs Vit Kopriva US Open 2025 Match Take Place?

The Jannik Sinner vs Vit Kopriva US Open 2025 will take place on Tuesday, August 26, 2025, from 10:10 PM IST onwards - although that is subject to change if other matches cause some delays.

Where Will The Jannik Sinner vs Vit Kopriva US Open 2025 Match Take Place?

The Jannik Sinner vs Vit Kopriva US Open 2025 Match will take place at the Arthur Ashe Stadium in the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center at Flushing Meadows – Corona Park in Queens, New York City.

ALSO READ | US Open 2025: Venus Williams Refuses to Rule Out Retirement After Loss

How To Watch The Jannik Sinner vs Vit Kopriva US Open 2025 Match on Live TV?

The Jannik Sinner vs Vit Kopriva US Open 2025 Match can be watched on live TV in the Indian subcontinent on the Star Sports Network.

How To Watch The Jannik Sinner vs Vit Kopriva US Open 2025 Match on Live Streaming?