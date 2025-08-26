Updated 26 August 2025 at 11:07 IST
US Open 2025: Carlos Alcaraz, Casper Ruud Advance Into Round 2 on Easy Day For Seeded Stars
Top seeded stars like Carlos Alcaraz, Holgar Rune, Casper Ruud, Andrey Rublev and Karen Khachanov punched their second-round tickets for the US Open 2025.
- SportFit
- 2 min read
Advertisement
Show Quick Read
The world's top male's singles tennis stars like Carlos Alcaraz, Holgar Rune, Casper Ruud, Andrey Rublev and Karen Khachanov registered easy passages into the second round of the US Open 2025 Grand Slam tournament on Tuesday (August 26).
Alcaraz registered a straight sets win over home favourite Reilly Opelka, beating the American 6-4, 7-5, 6-4 to book his ticket into the next round.
The Spaniard was sporting a brand new haircut, rocking a buzzcut and sporting a sleeveless tank top like his compatriot and idol Rafael Nadal, but the intensity and the ability remained the same on the day.
"Today was a really difficult one against a really great player. With (Reilly’s) serve, I couldn’t get that rhythm I wanted to get in the match, but just really happy with everything I’ve done today," he said after the match.
Easy Day at US Open 2025 For Top Stars
Alcaraz wasn't the only top seed to have an easy day, as many others went through the exact same fate on the day.
Casper Ruud managed a straight sets win over Sebastian Ofner, beating the Austrian player 6-1, 6-2, 7-6(5).
Ofner's serves caused Ruud a few issues - he had more aces (13) than the Norwegian (9) but his inability to win a single break point hurt him.
It was Karen Khachanov who was arguably made to work hard by American prodigy Nishesh Basavareddy, who took the first set via a tie-break.
But Khachanov bounced back thereafter, winning the next 3 sets 6-3, 7-5, 6-1 to seal the win.
Rune, Tiafoe Progress to Round 2
Denmark's Holgar Rune also made an easy start to life at Flushing Meadows, beating Botic van de Zandschulp 6-3, 7-6(4), 7-6(2).
Home hero Frances Tiafoe also managed a straight sets win to open his campaign, as he beat Japan's Yoshihito Nishioka 6-3, 7-6(6), 6-3.
Canada's Gabriel Diallo was also among the winners on the day, with the 31st seed managing a 7-6(4), 4-6, 7-5, 7-5 win over Damir Dzumhur.
Published By : Shayne Dias
Published On: 26 August 2025 at 11:07 IST