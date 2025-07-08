Jannik Sinner's Wimbledon 2025 Hopes in Trouble? World Number 1 to Undergo MRI Scan on Injured Elbow

Jannik Sinner checks on Grigor Dimitrov after he went down with an injury during a fourth round men's singles match at Wimbledon 2025. | Image: AP

The top-ranked male tennis player in the world Jannik Sinner ended up getting a relatively easy route to the Wimbledon 2025 quarterfinals as he progressed into the last 8 despite being two sets down before Grigor Dimitrov had to retire from the match due to significant discomfort in his pectoral muscle under the right arm.

Sinner is now set for a clash against tenth seed and rising American talent Ben Shelton. However, it would appear as if Sinner's route to the Wimbledon title may itself be fraught with an injury issue.

Speaking after the match, Sinner said he needed to undergo an MRI scan on his injured elbow to see if there was any serious damage to the bone.

ALSO READ | Wimbledon 2025: Controversy Erupts Over Electronic Line Calling System

Big Jannik Sinner Injury Update

Sinner had jarred his elbow during what is a routine slide to the ground and even had to take a medical timeout to get the elbow looked at, and it clearly impacted his game too.

"It was an unfortunate fall. I reviewed the videos, and it didn’t appear severe, but I felt it significantly, especially when serving and playing forehand. We’ll check it tomorrow with an MRI to see if there’s anything serious, and then we’ll adjust accordingly," Sinner said in his post-match press conference.

The 23-year-old Italian had finished as the runners-up in the French Open 2025 Grand Slam but many felt he would be one of the favourites in Wimbledon.

ALSO READ | Novak Djokovic Seals Quarter-Final Spot At Wimbledon 2025

Sinner Pays Tribute to Dimitrov

However, it is fair to say that he escaped big time in the Round of 16 - Dimitrov won the first two sets 6-3 and 7-5, respectively, and the third set was at a 2-2 draw when his injury woes struck.

"He prepared and executed the match very well, playing great tennis… He’s showing his potential. It’s very unfortunate, as I said on court. I wish him a speedy recovery," said Sinner.

It is worth noting that Sinner is a three-time Grand Slam champion, having lifted the Australian Open and US Open in 2024 as well as defending his Australian Open crown in 2025.