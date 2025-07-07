Wimbledon 2025: Novak Djokovic Marches Into Quarter-Final Following Resilient Victory Over Alex de Minaur

Updated 7 July 2025 at 23:39 IST
Wimbledon 2025: Star Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic advanced into the quarter-final of the ongoing Wimbledon 2025 after beating Australia's Alex de Minaur in the Round of 16 clash on Monday, July 7th.
It was a resilient victory from Novak Djokovic on the centre court of Wimbledon. The 24-time Grand Slam winner started the Round of 16 game with a defeat in the first set. However, the Serbian later showed consistency and clinched three sets straight to march into the next round of the tournament.
Novak Djokovic clinched a stupendous 6-1, 4-6, 4-6, 4-6 win over Alex de Minaur at the centre court on Monday, July 7th.
After losing the first set of the match, Djokovic did what no other could have imagined. The star tennis player sealed straight wins in the second, third and fourth sets.
The 38-year-old had six aces in the Round of 16 game. While the Aussie tennis player had just one ace. Djokovic had 6/13 break points. On the other hand, Alex de Minaur had 6/19 break points. The 24-time Grand Slam winner sealed 77 service points; meanwhile, his opponent managed 64 service points.
Novak Djokovic's win over Alex de Minaur was more special as it was in front of Roger Federer, who was present in the stands. Not just Federer, but talismanic Indian cricketer Virat Kohli was also present at the centre court to witness Djokovic's victory.
After sealing the win over Alex de Minaur, Novak Djokovic said that he is still trying to process the whole match against the Aussie star. Djokovic heaped praise on Alex de Minaur for managing better with the play against the Serbian from the back of the court.
"I am still trying to process the whole match and what happened on court. It wasn't a great start for me, it was a great start for him. He broke my serve three times in the first set. Very windy, swirly conditions on the court. He was just managing better with the play from the back of the court," Djokovic said as quoted by ATP.
In the quarter-final match of the Wimbledon 2025, Novak Djokovic will square off against Italy's Flavio Cobolli, who confirmed his spot against the Serbian after beating Croatia's Marin Cilic.
