Japan Open 2025: World No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz Claims Semi-Final Spot Following Straight Sets Victory Over Brandon Nakashima

Japan Open 2025: World number 1 and Spanish star Carlos Alcaraz sealed a stunning victory over American tennis player Brandon Nakashima in the quarter-finals at the ongoing Japan Open 2025 on Sunday, September 28.

With the dominating win, Alcaraz has marched into the semi-finals of the ongoing tournament. The Spaniard clinched a 6-2, 6-4 win over America's Brandon Nakashima on Sunday, September 28.

In the quarter-final, it was an easy win for Alcaraz. The Spaniard didn't have to work hard to clinch the win. In the first set, Alcaraz clinched a 6-2 win. Later in the second set, Nakashima won four games and tried to give a fight, but Alcaraz made no mistake to beat his American opponent.

Carlos Alcaraz Set To Play Casper Ruud In Semi-Finals

In the upcoming semi-finals at the Japan Open 2025, Carlos Alcaraz will lock horns with Casper Ruud on Monday, September 29, at Ariake Coliseum. The match is scheduled to kick off at 2:30 PM IST.

The Spanish superstar has an edge over Ruud in the head-to-head record. Alcaraz won four matches, while Ruud clinched just one victory.

After winning the quarter-final match, Carlos Alcaraz said that he is happy with his current performance in the ongoing season.

"That means that I am having the best season so far. I am just really happy with the way that I am doing things, the way that I am approaching every tournament, every match," Alcaraz said as quoted by ANI.

Carlos Alcaraz's Voyage At Japan Open 2025

Carlos Alcaraz is on the verge of achieving historic milestones. The world number 1 clinched 65 victories and seven defeats in the ongoing season and has seven titles. Currently, Alcaraz is aiming to win his eighth title. He came into the Japan Open after winning the prestigious US Open 2025 title.

Earlier in the Round of 16 match on Saturday, September 27, Alcaraz clinched a straight-set win over Belgium's Zizou Bergs. The Spaniard sealed a 6-4, 6-3 win over Bergs and marched into the quarter-finals.