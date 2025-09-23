Updated 23 September 2025 at 18:09 IST
Nikola Pilic, The 'Tennis Dad' Of 24-Time Grand Slam Champion Novak Djokovic, Dies Aged 87
Legendary Croatian tennis player Nikola Pilic has passed away at the age of 87. The Croatian Tennis Association has confirmed the unfortunate news with an official statement.
Reported by: Pavitra Shome
Novak Djokovic and Nikola Pilić | Image: Instagram/@djokernole
Pilic is also known as the ‘Tennis Dad’ of the 24-time Grand Slam champion, Novak Djokovic.
More to follow…
Published By : Pavitra Shome
Published On: 23 September 2025 at 18:09 IST