Laver Cup 2025: Team World Extend Their Lead Against Team Europe As Taylor Fritz Leaves Carlos Alcaraz Stunned

Fresh out of his US Open heroics, Carlos Alcaraz was left stunned after Taylor Fritz defeated him 6-3, 6-2. Courtesy of Fritz's win over the Spaniard, Team World have now extended their lead over Team Europe with three wins, that too in as many bouts. Andre Agassi’s Team World have a 7-3 lead against Team Europe currently. The fifth-ranked Fritz earned his first victory against the Spanish superstar after being defeated by him on three previous occasions, including the semifinals at Wimbledon this year.

Fritz Reflects On Playing Under Agassi

"We've been talking all day. It's been an honour to play under Andre. Both of us love to share our thoughts about the game. I knew what I had to do out here tonight. The question was if I was going to be able to do it," said Taylor Fritz after the game. Fritz also admitted to the fact that the previous three times that he played against Alcaraz, he had managed to break him in the first game every time.

"Getting out of that first game was huge. I just made sure I didn’t second guess myself," said Fritz after leaving the US Open Champion stunned. In their four outings so far, Fritz has managed to beat Alcaraz only once. The 22-year-old Spaniard was brimming with confidence as he had won the US Open and the Cincinnati Open earlier this year. Alcaraz's loss against Fritz has now put an end to a 13-match winning streak.

"Wasn’t the match that I was expecting, but I think I have to look to him. I think he played some great tennis. I feel like he was more on the court than me," said the US Open Champion after the game.

Team World Register A Thumping Comeback