Updated 9 September 2025 at 17:01 IST
World Number One Carlos Alcaraz May Have To Forfeit Big Bucks From His US Open 2025 Prize Money — Here’s Why!
Carlos Alcaraz won the 2025 US Open and a record $5M prize, but U.S. and New York taxes will cut his earnings nearly in half, leaving him with around $2.5M. Sabalenka faces similar deductions.
Carlos Alcaraz let out a roar as he took down Jannik Sinner in the US Open men's singles final. After what went down at the Wimbledon final, the Spaniard pushed through in the competition to seal another Grand Slam victory on hard court.
After winning the US Open Men's Singles Final, Carlos Alcaraz has pocketed a staggering USD 5 million prize money. It is a significant hike, considering that the winners in 2024 had pocketed USD 3.6 million.
Carlos Alcaraz May Lose Significant Part Of His US Open Prize Money
Carlos Alcaraz has secured the biggest prize money ever, as the USD 5 million prize is the highest among the other existing Grand Slam tournaments.
At the Arthur Ashe Stadium, Carlos Alcaraz defeated Jannik Sinner 6-2, 3-6, 6-1, 6-4 to win the US Open men's singles final.
Even though Carlos Alcaraz has pocketed USD 5 million prize money, the local tax laws in New York and the US would take up a significant portion of it.
According to the Daily Express, Alcaraz falls in the highest federal income tax bracket, which requires him to pay 37% of the total prize money he received.
As a result, USD 1.7 million will be taken from his prize money before he departs from the country.
The same would apply to Aryna Sabalenka, who had defeated Amanda Anisimova in the women's singles final at the 2025 US Open.
Carlos Alcaraz Could Be A Huge Problem For Jannik Sinner As Both Chase Glory
Carlos Alcaraz has had a booming career at the age of 22, and he has already secured six Grand Slam titles to his name. The win at the US Open Men's Singles Final over Alcaraz has helped him retain the world number one spot.
The Spaniard pushed intensely throughout the entire competition and did not drop a single set until the final. His aggression and pinpoint accuracy have helped him emerge as the new Mad Titan of tennis.
Jannik Sinner has a significant roadblock in Carlos Alcaraz. Both of them have put up some classic matches in all the finals they have played in the Grand Slam events so far. The Italian would have to work on himself to cope with the Spaniard.
Published By : Pavitra Shome
Published On: 9 September 2025 at 16:48 IST