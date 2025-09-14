Move Over Novak Djokovic! Carlos Alcaraz, Jannik Sinner's Biggest Threat at Grand Slams in 2026 Revealed by Ex-World No. 2

Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner have dominated tennis worldwide for the past two seasons. The two modern-day stars have shared the last eight slams only among themselves. Both have captured four major titles each in 2024 and 2025. And with age on their side, they look good to dominate the 2026 season as well.

But, ex-world No. 2 Alex Corretja recently talked to the Danish outlet Spilxperten and put a third name in the mix and backed him to do well at Grand Slams in 2026. Corretja backed 22-year-old Danish player Holger Rune to do better that Alcaraz and Sinner in 2026. That's a big prediction to make.

‘Zero reasons why Holger can’t win a Grand Slam’

“I really hope he succeeds because I really like him. He adds amazing things to tennis, he is actually really important to tennis, but he still needs to find his way to achieve better results. I see absolutely zero reasons why Holger can’t win a Grand Slam next year–and fight for that kind of titles for the next many years," Corretja said.

Corretja further highlighted that Rune “Works so hard. He is one that I really hope will find his way in the best possible way.”

Can Runo do it?

Runo has the potential, but it will not be easy for him to edge Sinner and Alcaraz, purely because of the superiority of the latter two.