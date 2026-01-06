Nick Kyrgios Encourages Novak Djokovic To Play 'As Long As Possible' Despite Adelaide Setback

Novak Djokovic, of Serbia, returns a shot against Taylor Fritz, of the United States, during the quarterfinal round of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York. | Image: AP

Australian star Nick Kyrgios has urged everyone involved in tennis to appreciate Novak Djokovic while he is still active in the sport. Kyrgios explained that there was something the Serbian still wants to achieve in his long, illustrious career, and hence he is still continuing to play at the highest level in tennis.

Novak Djokovic recently announced his withdrawal from the Adelaide International, his only lead-up tournament to the Australian Open, stating he was not 'physically ready' to take part in the upcoming tournament.

Meanwhile, Nick Kyrgios, in a recent interview with the Sydney Morning Herald, shared that everyone involved in the sport should appreciate that someone with this much experience is still active in the game and is giving their all.

Nick Kyrgios Urges Novak Djokovic To Continue Playing 'As Long As Possible'

The Australian star, who is set to appear at the Brisbane International this week after a long injury setback, explained that the retirement of Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal created a void in the game, and with the retirement of Novak, that era of tennis would be gone forever.

Kyrgios shared, "There's obviously something there that he wants to achieve, whether it's another Grand Slam or something else. But I think we should just cherish the fact that someone that old in our sport is still at the top of it and still gives everything to it. The longer we have guys like this around, the better it is for our sport."

He further added, "I feel like there's been a void in the sport ever since (Roger) Federer and (Rafael) Nadal left ... and obviously when Novak goes, that era is completely gone. I want him to stay for as long as possible."

Novak Djokovic Announces Withdrawal From Adelaide International