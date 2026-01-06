'I Am Not...': Novak Djokovic Shares Reasons Behind His Withdrawal From Adelaide International, Speaks About His Plans For Australian Open

Novak Djokovic has started 2026 with a few surprising decisions. The 24-time Grand Slam winner shocked everybody leaving the professional players’ union, an institution that he co-founded in 2020. While parting ways with the institution, Djokovic said that he had concerns regarding transparency and governance related to the body. Djokovic will be seen in action next in the first Grand Slam of the year, the Australian Open that starts on 12th January, 2026.

Novak Djokovic Pulls Out Of Adelaide International

Novak Djokovic, the 38-year-old Tennis legend has had a few injury issues for quite some time now. The debate around his fitness and physical fitness refuses to die down, but Djokovic has continued to defy these factors. The legendary Tennis player recently took to Instagram to announce that he was withdrawing from the Adelaide International. Djokovic also reiterated on the fact that his sole focus was to prepare for the Australian Open.

'To all my fans in Adelaide, unfortunately, I am not quite physically ready to compete in the Adelaide International next week. It’s personally very disappointing to me as I have such great memories of winning the title there two years ago. I was really excited about returning as it truly feels like playing at home. My focus is now on my preparation for the Australian Open and I look forward to arriving in Melbourne soon and seeing all the tennis fans in Australia', Djokovic wrote on his Instagram account.

Daniil Medvedev Reacts To Djokovic Quitting PTPA

Djokovic distancing himself from the Professional Tennis Players Association has left many fans and experts of the sport shocked. 'I have decided to step away completely from the Professional Tennis Players Association. This decision comes after ongoing concerns regarding transparency, governance, and the way my voice and image have been represented', posted Djokovic on his X (formerly known as Twitter) account.

