Nick Kyrgios to Play in French Open for First Time Since 2017 - 'Was Never Really on The Cards, But...'

Nick Kyrgios is a tennis player who attracts attention almost more for his off-court rather than on-court antics, but the Australian is one of the most unique personalities in the sport.

One of the things that defines Kyrgios as a tennis player is his indifference to the sport being played on clay courts - and that extends to the French Open Grand Slam.

Roland Garros is the only Slam of the year that is played on clay courts and the Aussie has not been part of it since 2017.

However, he has stunned everyone by announcing a comeback to clay in the French Open 2025.

Why Is Kyrgios Making Clay Comeback?

However, there is an obvious twist - Kyrgios is making his comeback in the doubles format rather than in the singles main draw.

The Australian himself admitted that it would not have happened if not for the doping ban of Max Purcell, which led to his partner Jordan Thompson requesting Kyrgios to partner him.

"The French Open was never really on the cards. But after the stuff with Max Purcell, Jordan was looking for a partner and he asked me if I wanted to play. We've played at the French Open before, so it'll be good to get out there and play with another fellow Aussie and have a bit of fun," Kyrgios told The Canberra Times.

Doubts Over His Future

But despite the obvious appeal that Kyrgios brings to the sport, there are question marks over his long-term future.

He is still only 30 years old but has struggled with injury issues since 2022, when he made a surprise run to the Wimbledon final in the men's singles draw.