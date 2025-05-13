Novak Djokovic Parts Ways With Coach Andy Murray Just Ahead of The French Open 2025

Ahead of the 2025 tennis season, Serbia's Novak Djokovic had surprised many when he elected to work with former rival Andy Murray, with the Scot serving as his main coach.

The two had often competed against each other on the Tour but despite the close proximity in age, it was a partnership that both Djokovic and Murray were excited about.

However, the pairing have announced a split ahead of the next Grand Slam of the year, the French Open 2025.

Taking to social media, Djokovic thanked Murray for their time working together and said he cherished deepening their friendship.

“Thank you, coach Andy, for all the hard work, fun & support over last six months on & off the court. I really enjoyed deepening our friendship together,” Djokovic said in the post.

Murray also thanked Djokovic for the chance to work together and wished him the best for the remainder of the season.

"Thanks to Novak for the unbelievable opportunity to work together and thanks to his team for all their hard work over the past six months. I wish Novak all the best for the rest of the season."

No Reason Given For High-Profile Split

But what is most interesting to note is that neither of them gave any reason for why it is that they chose to part ways.

Djokovic's form going into Roland Garros has been far from ideal - he has suffered back-to-back first round exits in the last two tournaments he's played.

Djokovic lost in straight sets to Matteo Arnaldi as he went down 6-3, 6-4 in the Madrid Open, and he suffered a similar fate in the Monte Carlo Masters as well.