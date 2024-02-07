Updated January 24th, 2024 at 14:37 IST
'No one deserves it more': Sania Mirza finally breaks social media silence with classy message
Indian Tennis icon Sania Mirza has finally broke her social media silence, and her first message for her former teammate is nothing less than classy.
Sania Mirza has had a lot of buzz around herself lately. The situation around Mirza and her estranged husband, Shoaib Malik, raised a lot of speculations, which she has now put a rest. Sania remains active as a television personality as the Australian Open goes on. The former WTA number One Indian player in Women's singles broke her silence on social media as she shared a classy remark for one of her tennis-playing teammates.
- Sania Mirza is an Indian tennis legend
- Mirza is a former doubles world No. 1
- Sania has won six majors title
Sania Mirza breaks her social media silence, shares a message for his former teammate
Indian Women's Tennis legend Sania Mirza has returned to social media since the announcement of her split from her estranged husband, former PAK cricketer Shoaib Malik. Mirza shared a message for Rohan Bopanna, who made history at the Australian Open 2024. The Indian tennis player set a new mark for the oldest player to be ranked #1 in the history of men's doubles tennis. At 43 years old, Bopanna surpassed American Rajeev Ram to hold the title of oldest top-ranked player.
On X (Formerly Twitter), Mirza wrote a message to her countryman and former mixed doubles partner Bopanna. "So proud Ro. no one deserves it more," she tweeted.
Rohan Bopanna and Matthew Ebden defeated Maximo Gonzalez and Andres Molteni of Argentina in doubles play to advance further in the Australian Open 2024. Bopanna, who was world No. 3 for the first time in 2013, is the fourth Indian to reach the top of the doubles rankings, following Leander Paes, Mahesh Bhupathi, and Sania Mirza.
The second-seeded Indo-Australian duo will square off against the unseeded Tomas Machac and Zhizhen Zhang in the semi-finals.
Published January 24th, 2024 at 14:29 IST
