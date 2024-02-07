English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 24th, 2024 at 14:37 IST

'No one deserves it more': Sania Mirza finally breaks social media silence with classy message

Indian Tennis icon Sania Mirza has finally broke her social media silence, and her first message for her former teammate is nothing less than classy.

Pavitra Shome
Sania Mirza
Sania Mirza addresses the audience following her mixed doubles final loss at the Australian Open 2023 | Image: AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Sania Mirza has had a lot of buzz around herself lately. The situation around Mirza and her estranged husband, Shoaib Malik, raised a lot of speculations, which she has now put a rest. Sania remains active as a television personality as the Australian Open goes on. The former WTA number One Indian player in Women's singles broke her silence on social media as she shared a classy remark for one of her tennis-playing teammates. 

3 Things you need to know

Advertisement
  • Sania Mirza is an Indian tennis legend
  • Mirza is a former doubles world No. 1
  • Sania has won six majors title

Also Read: Novak Djokovic holds off Fritz to reach Australian Open semifinals for 11th time

Advertisement

Sania Mirza breaks her social media silence, shares a message for his former teammate 

Indian Women's Tennis legend Sania Mirza has returned to social media since the announcement of her split from her estranged husband, former PAK cricketer Shoaib Malik. Mirza shared a message for Rohan Bopanna, who made history at the Australian Open 2024. The Indian tennis player set a new mark for the oldest player to be ranked #1 in the history of men's doubles tennis. At 43 years old, Bopanna surpassed American Rajeev Ram to hold the title of oldest top-ranked player.

Advertisement

On X (Formerly Twitter), Mirza wrote a message to her countryman and former mixed doubles partner Bopanna. "So proud Ro. no one deserves it more," she tweeted.

Also Read: Ukrainian qualifier Dayana Yastremska is into her first Grand Slam semifinal at the Australian Open

Rohan Bopanna and Matthew Ebden defeated Maximo Gonzalez and Andres Molteni of Argentina in doubles play to advance further in the Australian Open 2024. Bopanna, who was world No. 3 for the first time in 2013, is the fourth Indian to reach the top of the doubles rankings, following Leander Paes, Mahesh Bhupathi, and Sania Mirza.

Advertisement

The second-seeded Indo-Australian duo will square off against the unseeded Tomas Machac and Zhizhen Zhang in the semi-finals.

Advertisement

Published January 24th, 2024 at 14:29 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

3 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

19 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

19 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

20 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

20 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

20 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

a day ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

a day ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Vayu Shakti 2024: Indian Air Force To Flex Its Muscle Near Jaisalmer

    Videos9 minutes ago

  2. Joe Root reveals England's new approach as team eschews formal meetings

    Sports 10 minutes ago

  3. Injustice Meted Out to Ayodhya, Mathura and Kashi For Centuries: Yogi

    Politics News12 minutes ago

  4. Rose Day: Tips To Preserve Flowers Gifted By Your Loved Ones

    Galleries13 minutes ago

  5. Solutions3X Redefines Education for US Healthcare With New Tech

    Initiatives14 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement