  • Novak Djokovic A Step Ahead In Australian Open Title Chase, Defeats Carlos Alcaraz In Grand Fashion

Published 19:51 IST, January 21st 2025

Novak Djokovic A Step Ahead In Australian Open Title Chase, Defeats Carlos Alcaraz In Grand Fashion

Novak Djokovic overcame Carlos Alcaraz and has advanced into the semifinal round. The Serbian defeated the Spaniard with a 4-6, 6-4, 6-3, 6-4 lead.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Novak Djokovic
Novak Djokovic of Serbia gestures during his quarterfinal match against Carlos Alcaraz of Spain at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne | Image: AP Photo

Novak Djokovic was a relentless force who has entered the Australian Open Tennis championships with the intent of winning a Grand Slam. The Serb has been in a warpath and is taking out every opponent he has to face. As the competition advances, the stakes grow higher. Given that Djokovic is on a goose chase for the title, the anticipation is at an all-time high. Djokovic refuses to let anything hamper his momentum and continues his winning pursuit at Melbourne Park.

At the Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne Park, Novak Djokovic overcame Carlos Alcaraz and has advanced into the semifinal round. The Serbian defeated the Spaniard with a 4-6, 6-4, 6-3, 6-4 lead in what looked like a scintillating showdown of superstars. 

More to follow…

Updated 19:51 IST, January 21st 2025