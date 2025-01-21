Published 18:43 IST, January 21st 2025
Goran Ivanisevic Says He No Longer Will Be Coaching Elena Rybakina After The Australian Open
Goran Ivanisevic's brief stint as 2022 Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina's coach is over now that she is out of the Australian Open.
Ivanisevic, a Wimbledon winner himself in 2001, posted a brief statement on social media Tuesday, saying: “After our trial period that finished with Australian Open, I wish Elena and her team best of luck moving forward.”
The sixth-seeded Rybakina, a runner-up in Australia two years ago, was eliminated in the fourth round by Madison Keys on Monday.
Rybakina's coaching situation is complicated: She announced right before last year’s U.S. Open that she no longer was working with her long-time coach, Stefano Vukov, and hired Ivanisevic ahead of this season.
Then, just before the Australian Open, Rybakina said Vukov would be rejoining her team — and the WTA Tour said Vukov was provisionally suspended, "pending an independent investigation into a potential breach of the WTA code of conduct.”
Ivanisevic coached Novak Djokovic to a dozen Grand Slam titles together before they split in March 2024.
