Updated 25 January 2026 at 19:01 IST

Novak Djokovic Advances To Australian Open 2026 Quarterfinals After Jakub Mensik Withdraws Due To Injury

Novak Djokovic has had a walkover into the Australian Open quarterfinals after Jakub Mensik withdrew 24 hours ahead of their scheduled fourth-round match with an abdominal injury.

Novak Djokovic in action at Australian Open 2026
Novak Djokovic in action at Australian Open 2026 | Image: AP

The tournament confirmed Mensik's withdrawal late Sunday. The match had been scheduled for Rod Laver Arena on Monday night.

“After the last couple of matches, I started to feel worse, and actually the problem is my abdominal muscle on the left side,” Mensik said in comments published by the tournament. “Like I said, the last few matches it got significantly worse, and I think if I were to step on the court tomorrow, it would be such a big risk for me for the next few weeks, for my next tournaments, and actually for my health.”

No. 16-seeded Mensik beat Ethan Quinn in straight sets on Saturday.

Novak Djokovic has won the Australian Open a record 10 times.

The 24-time major winner became the first player to reach 400 wins in Grand Slam singles when he beat Botic van de Zandschulp 6-3, 6-4, 7-6 (4) on Saturday night in the third round of the Australian Open.

