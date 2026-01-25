Updated 25 January 2026 at 19:01 IST
Novak Djokovic Advances To Australian Open 2026 Quarterfinals After Jakub Mensik Withdraws Due To Injury
Novak Djokovic has had a walkover into the Australian Open quarterfinals after Jakub Mensik withdrew 24 hours ahead of their scheduled fourth-round match with an abdominal injury.
- SportFit
- 1 min read
Novak Djokovic has had a walkover into the Australian Open quarterfinals after Jakub Mensik withdrew 24 hours ahead of their scheduled fourth-round match with an abdominal injury.
The tournament confirmed Mensik's withdrawal late Sunday. The match had been scheduled for Rod Laver Arena on Monday night.
ALSO READ: Learner Tien Reaches Australian Open Quarterfinals, Defeats Daniil Medvedev To Become Youngest Men's Player In Last Eight Since 2015
“After the last couple of matches, I started to feel worse, and actually the problem is my abdominal muscle on the left side,” Mensik said in comments published by the tournament. “Like I said, the last few matches it got significantly worse, and I think if I were to step on the court tomorrow, it would be such a big risk for me for the next few weeks, for my next tournaments, and actually for my health.”
Advertisement
No. 16-seeded Mensik beat Ethan Quinn in straight sets on Saturday.
ALSO WATCH: Carlos Alcaraz Gets Multiple Marriage Proposals Mid-Match At Australian Open Against Tommy Paul
Advertisement
Novak Djokovic has won the Australian Open a record 10 times.
The 24-time major winner became the first player to reach 400 wins in Grand Slam singles when he beat Botic van de Zandschulp 6-3, 6-4, 7-6 (4) on Saturday night in the third round of the Australian Open.
Published By : Aniket Datta
Published On: 25 January 2026 at 19:01 IST