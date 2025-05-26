'Maybe Even The Last...' - Novak Djokovic Fans Retirement Rumours Again Ahead of French Open 2025

The build-up to the French Open 2025 for Novak Djokovic has been a bumpy one to say the least, but he finally found some form by winning the Geneva Open tennis title just before Roland Garros.

The 24-time Grand Slam champion suffered twin first-round exits and also parted ways with Andy Murray, who had taken up the role as his coach.

Djokovic has admitted that he is in the twilight of his career now, and ahead of the French Open has once again triggered rumours over a potential retirement.

Djokovic's ‘Last Chance’ Talk

Speaking ahead of the Grand Slam in Paris, Djokovic admitted that he enjoyed the Geneva title win because he felt it may be one of the last titles he might win.

"Opportunities like this are becoming more and more rare for me — to win any kind of title. That’s why I was especially nervous and under stress on the day of the Geneva final, because this was one of those rare chances, maybe even one of the last," he said.

Him admitting that a title win in Geneva might be one of the last sounds like the kind of talk from a person who knows the end is coming.

Motivation for French Open

He did also admit, however, that he hopes the win in Switzerland serves as motivation heading into the second Grand Slam of the year.

"I’m glad I broke the ice, for my 100th title. It took almost a year, and at every tournament people kept asking me about it — I put that pressure on myself, so this is definitely a relief. I hope it serves as motivation going into Paris."