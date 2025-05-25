Rafael Nadal Honoured at French Open 2025 Farewell Ceremony and Gets Emotional on Being Joined by Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray

Rafael Nadal (2R) poses with Novak Djokovic (L), Roger Federer (2L) and Andy Murray at the French Open 2025. | Image: AP

Rafael Nadal may have retired at the end of the last year, but it seems unlikely that the Spaniard's imperious record at the French Open will ever be outdone by anyone.

And the Spaniard was duly given a big tribute ahead of the start of the French Open 2025 at Court Philippe-Chatrier on Sunday (May 25).

Nadal, who won a total of 22 tennis Grand Slam titles, was shown a highlight reel of his best moments in Roland Garros and was clearly moved to tears.

However, he was in for an even bigger surprise when 3 other men joined him on the court - Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer and Andy Murray.

Fab Four Reunite at French Open 2025

The reunion in itself caught Nadal, a man who has always worn his heart on his sleeve, off guard.

"We showed the world that we can fight as hard as possible, but being good colleagues and respecting each other very well. And for me, it means a lot that you are all here," Nadal told the players.

Indeed, it is tough to look past any of them and not think of the battles they all shared during their time on the court.

Nadal's Footprint on the Court

But the best moment came at the end of the entire tribute.

Nadal was taken to a new plaque that was placed near the stands on the side of the court, and also opposite the chair umpire's stand.

It was a white rectangle which had his footprint, his name, the number “14” and a sketch of the tournament trophy.