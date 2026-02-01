Novak Djokovic's Hilarious Shoutout To Rafael Nadal Wins Internet, World No. 4 Hails Spanish Legend After Australian Open Final Defeat

Australian Open 2026: Serbian tennis great Novak Djokovic conceded a disappointing defeat to World No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz in the final match at the Australian Open 2026, at the Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne, on Sunday, February 1.

In a thrilling three-hour and two-minute battle at Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne, Carlos Alcaraz defeated Novak Djokovic 2-6, 6-2, 6-3, 7-5 to capture his maiden Australian Open title.

Djokovic started brilliantly, dominating the opening set 6-2 with complete control over the Spaniard. However, Alcaraz, the current World No. 1, quickly adjusted his game. From the second set onward, the 22-year-old showcased resilience and precision, leaving Djokovic little room to mount a comeback.

In the summit clash in Melbourne, 22-time Grand Slam champion and former tennis star Rafael Nadal graced the Rod Laver Arena—this time as a spectator. The Spaniard was spotted in the stands, watching fellow countryman Carlos Alcaraz take on Novak Djokovic in the final.

Novak Djokovic Pokes Fun At Rafael Nadal

While speaking at the trophy presentation ceremony, Djokovic heaped praise on Rafa Nadal, saying that it was his pleasure to share the court with him.

Djokovic also poked fun at Nadal, saying that it's a strange feeling to see the Spaniard in the stands and not on the court.

"I want to speak to the legendary Rafa, who is on the stands. Obviously, it feels very weird to see you there and not here. You know, but I just want to say it's been an honor to share the court with you and to have you watching the finals here. It's a first time for me and, you know, obviously a bit of a strange feeling, but thank you for being present," Djokovic said after the final game.