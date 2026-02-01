Carlos Alcaraz Clinches Maiden Australian Open Title, World No. 1 Breaks Idol Rafael Nadal's Historic Milestone

Australian Open 2025: World No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz has been crowned the Australian Open 2026 champion after the 22-year-old outclassed Serbian tennis great Novak Djokovic in the men's singles final on Sunday, February 1.

Carlos Alcaraz Crowned Australian Open Champion

In the three-hour and two-minute clash at the Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne, Alcaraz clinched a 2-6, 6-2, 6-3, 7-5 victory over Djokovic. With the win, the Spaniard won his maiden Australian Open title.

Djokovic had a stupendous start to the match, with full dominance. The Serbian clinched the first set 2-6, having full control over Alcaraz. But the Spaniard proved why he is currently the World No. 1. From the second set, the 22-year-old rectified his mistakes and didn't give Djokovic a chance to make a comeback. After losing the first, Alcaraz sealed the next three sets in the summit clash. In the final moments of the fourth set, Djokovic gave his best and pushed his opponent, but it was not enough for him to clinch a win.

Carlos Alcaraz Breaks Rafael Nadal's Record In Open Era

With the emphatic win, Alcaraz became the youngest tennis player to win the career Grand Slam in the Open Era. Previously, Rafael Nadal held the milestone in the Open Era. Alcaraz won the career Grand Slam at 22 years and 272 days, which is over a year younger than Nadal was in 2010 (24 years and 101 days).

Alcaraz became emotional after winning his maiden Australian Open title, saying that he chased this moment. He also praised his team for pushing him to do the right things.

“I think nobody knows how hard I have been working to get this trophy. I chased this moment so much. Preseason was a little bit of a rollercoaster emotionally… [My team] was just pushing me to do the right things every day, so I have to say I’m really grateful for everyone I have in my corner right now,” Alcaraz said in the post-match interview.