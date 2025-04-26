Novak Djokovic's Slump Continues, Serbian Suffers Another Shock First Round Exit in Madrid Open After Loss to Matteo Arnaldi

Novak Djokovic has not been in the best of form after he bowed out of the Australian Open 2025 semi-finals due to an injury, and that poor run of form continued in the second round of the Madrid Masters.

Djokovic lost in straight sets to Matteo Arnaldi as he went down 6-3, 6-4 in the Madrid Open match on Saturday (April 26).

This is the second straight tournament where Djokovic has been knocked out in his first match, as he suffered a similar fate in the Monte Carlo Masters as well.

In Monte Carlo, he lost in straight sets to Chile's Alejandro Tabilo. Interestingly, the 6-3, 6-4 loss is his second loss in as many matches against Tabilo.

Arnaldi Celebrates Big Win

For Arnaldi, it was a massive win and the Italian described it as a dream that he could beat Djokovic - especially when considering the fact that this was their first competitive match against each other.

"He’s my idol, he has always been, so I was just glad that I could play him (Djokovic) because I had never played him – just practised once. So, to play him on a stage like this was already a victory for me, but, he’s not at his best right now, so I came on the court to try to play my best tennis and win, and it happened."

However, for Djokovic it continues a concerning run of form that stretches back to the beginning of the season.

Djokovic's Drop-off

The man nicknamed ‘Nole’ lost to Matteo Berrettini in his opening round of the Qatar Open, and has now suffered a similar fate in Monte Carlo, Madrid and even Indian Wells.

There are 3 more events before the next Grand Slam, which is the French Open 2025. The events that precede it are the Rome Masters, the Hamburg Open and the Geneva Open.