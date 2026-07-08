Novak Djokovic's Grand Virat Kohli Wish At Wimbledon 2026: 'Would Love To Play Some Cricket'

Wimbledon 2026: Twenty-four-time men's singles Grand Slam winner Novak Djokovic showered praise on Talismanic Indian batter Virat Kohli amid the ongoing Wimbledon 2026.

Novak Djokovic booked a record‑extending 15th Wimbledon semifinal with a marathon victory over Felix Auger‑Aliassime on Tuesday, July 7.

In a five‑hour, 15‑minute epic, the Serbian great prevailed 7‑6(10), 3‑6, 6‑3, 6‑7(4), 7‑6(10‑4) to secure his place in the last four. He will now face Jannik Sinner in a repeat of last year’s semifinal.

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Novak Djokovic Heaps Praise On Virat Kohli

While speaking on Star Sports, Djokovic showered praise on Kohli, calling the Indian batter a 'global star'. The Serbian also revealed that for the last 10-15 years he has been learning a lot about cricket.

Djokovic wished to play cricket with Kohli in the future.

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"I would love to play some cricket and tennis with Virat Kohli. I am planning to visit India in the near future and we have been communicating about it. I know Virat is a global star, but especially in India, he is incredible. I would love for him to be my host and show me around," Djokovic said.

"I have a lot of respect for him and for Indian cricket. Cricket is not big in Serbia, where I come from. But some of the people in my team are British, and they love cricket. So I have been learning about the game over the last 10 to 15 years. I still need to work on my cricketing skills. Maybe Virat can help me with my technique and bat swing. But seriously, I have great respect and admiration for him. I would love to get the chance to meet him in his home country India," he added.

Djokovic Overcomes Auger‑Aliassime Challenge In Style

Djokovic overcame a calf issue that required medical attention in the opening set and squandered a break advantage in the fourth, yet still emerged triumphant in the longest quarterfinal in Wimbledon history. His resilience blunted Auger‑Aliassime’s powerful ball‑striking and kept alive his pursuit of a 25th Grand Slam title and an eighth Wimbledon crown. The former world No. 1 has not won a major since the 2023 US Open.