Novak Djokovic Steps Away From Professional Tennis Players Association He Co-Founded Over Transparency Concerns

In a shocking decision, Novak Djokovic has announced that he has stepped away from the Professional Tennis Players' Association (PTPA), a tennis players' union he had co-founded in 2019. The Serbian tennis icon cited transparency scrutiny as the prime reason for the shock move.

The PTPA Union was co-founded by Vasek Pospisil and Novak Djokovic six years ago in a bid to unite the tennis players and create transparency and fairness in professional tennis.

However, Novak Djokovic's shocking exit may send the association into overdrive as they figure out its next steps without the Serbian tennis player.

Novak Djokovic Shockingly Quits The Professional Tennis Players Association

Novak Djokovic has shockingly cut ties with the Professional Tennis Players' Association (PTPA). He cited ongoing scrutiny over transparency and governance, and also specified that his values and approach did not align with the current direction of the organisation.

"After careful consideration, I have decided to step away completely from the Professional Tennis Players Association. This decision comes after ongoing concerns regarding transparency, governance, and the way my voice and image have been represented," Novak Djokovic wrote on 'X' (formerly Twitter)

The 24-time Grand Slam title winner further added that he will now focus on tennis, his family and contributing to the sport that reflects his integrity. He further affirmed that the PTPA chapter is now closed.

"I will continue to focus on my tennis, my family, and contributing to the sport in ways that reflect my principles and integrity," Djokovic added.

Djokovic To Now Fully Focus On The Australian Open 2026

The sudden departure of Novak Djokovic may suggest that the Professional Tennis Players' Association (PTPA) is not in agreement with the direction of the union. PTPA has been a controversial entity since its inception, as it has often challenged certain orders of the game

Following Novak Djokovic's exit, the Serb will be determined to prepare himself for the upcoming Grand Slam event, the Australian Open 2026 in Melbourne Park.