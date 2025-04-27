Novak Djokovic's Shocking Admission After Madrid Open Loss Has Fans Thinking Retirement is Looming

Novak Djokovic got knocked out of the Madrid Masters tournament thanks to a first-round loss to Matteo Arnaldi, and it was a result that had many fans shocked.

Djokovic is without doubt one of the greatest-ever tennis players to have lived, so him exiting any tournament in the first round is always going to be noteworthy.

But for Djokovic it continues a concerning run of form that stretches back to the beginning of the season.

He lost to Matteo Berrettini in his opening round of the Qatar Open, and has also suffered a similar fate in Monte Carlo, the Madrid Open and even Indian Wells.

And speaking after the loss to Arnaldi, he sounded almost sombre and resigned to this happening on a regular basis.

Djokovic's Concerning Admission

Djokovic admitted that his recent form may well be a ‘new reality’ for him and it is a very different reality to the one he's had throughout his career.

“It's kind of new reality for me, I have to say. You know, trying to win a match or two, not really thinking about getting far in the tournament. It's a completely different feeling from what I had in 20-plus years of professional tennis," he said after the loss.

But he added that while it is a challenge to adjust to the reality, it was always bound to happen at some point.

"So it's kind of a challenge for me mentally to really face these kinds of sensations on the court, going out early now regularly in the tournaments. But, you know, that's, I guess, the circle of life and the career. Eventually it was going to happen."

Will He Retire Soon?

Naturally, this led to fan speculation that he might end up retiring if he is unable to compete to win big tournaments.