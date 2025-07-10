Novak Djokovic Skips Practice Session, Sparks Major Doubt Ahead Of Wimbledon Showdown Against Jannik Sinner

Novak Djokovic is eyeing a piece of history when he faces Jannik Sinner in the Wimbledon semifinal on Friday. Djokovic currently has seven Wimbledon titles and could equal Roger Federer's tally of eight if he gets past his opponents in the next two matches.

Injury Concern Clouds Novak Djokovic's Wimbledon Semifinal Clash

But the Serbian stands in front of a huge challenge. Djokovic has cancelled his Thursday practice session, raising a major concern about his fitness before the Wimbledon semifinal. He had a nasty slip during the second match point against Flavio Cobolli, and since then, his fitness has been a subject of debate. As reported by the Associated Press, the All England Club confirmed that Djokovic was scheduled to practice at the Aorangi Park from 1-3, but that was cancelled.

As quoted by AP, he said at the press conference, “Obviously, (my) body is not the same today like it was before, so I guess the real impact or effect of what happened I will feel tomorrow. So let’s see. I’m hoping the next 24, 48 hours that the severity of what was happening on the court and what happened is not too bad, that I’ll be able to play at my best and free of pain in two days.”

Injuries have been a part and parcel of Djokovic's career, as we have witnessed his struggles in the French Open and Australian Open. He lost the last two Wimbledon finals to Carlos Alcaraz and is adamant to break the curse this time.

Jannik Sinner Overcame Injury Issues To Defeat Ben Shelton