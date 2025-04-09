Novak Djokovic Slumps to Shock Defeat in Opening Round of Monte Carlo Masters Event Ahead of French Open

Many expected Novak Djokovic to be one of the favourites to win the French Open 2025 as the tennis calendar enters the clay court season. However, Djokovic could not have made a worse start to life on the clay courts if he tried.

Taking to the court in the Round of 32 in the Monte Carlo Masters, Djokovic lost in straight sets to Chile's Alejandro Tabilo. The 6-3, 6-4 loss is his second loss in as many matches against Tabilo.

The Chilean southpaw had also defeated Djokovic in the final of last year's Italian Open, meaning he is 2-0 up in head-to-head records against the former world number 1.

It is worth noting, however, that Djokovic was plagued by a series of issues in the build-up to what is one of the most prestigious tournaments on the calendar outside of the Grand Slams.

Djokovic's Injury-Plagued Preparation

The Serbian was dealing with an eye infection just prior to the match and, to make things worse, seemingly picked up an arm injury as physios had to tend to his right forearm in a practice session before the match.

His form had also not been up to his usual high standards - he was coming into this tournament on the back of a straight sets final defeat at the Miami Open and the turnaround from hard courts to clay was always going to take time.

Yet fans would have expected more than a loss in straight sets during the opening round, and does raise plenty of questions over his French Open expectations.

Djokovic and the Curse of 25

Djokovic has won 24 Grand Slams in his illustrious career - the most by a male tennis player and the joint-most single titles alongside Margaret Court. However, that 25th Slam has proven elusive so far.

His last Grand Slam came in the 2023 US Open and he has since been unable to add to his tally.