Rohan Bopanna Scripts History at Monte Carlo Masters, Becomes Oldest Player to Win Match at ATP 1000 Level

Rohan Bopanna made it to the Round of 16 of the men's doubles draw in the Monte Carlo Masters alongside new partner Ben Shelton when they defeated Francisco Cerundolo of Argentina and Alejandro Tabilo of Chile, 6-3, 7-5 in their Round of 32 match.

The win would have been noteworthy in itself, given Bopanna is beginning to find his feet with Shelton after splitting with long-time partner Matthew Ebden. However, the victory also saw Bopanna script history in the process.

Bopanna became the oldest-ever player to win a match in either singles or doubles match at the ATP 1000 level.

Bopanna is currently aged 45 years old but has shown no signs of slowing down on the doubles circuit.

Age No Bar For Bopanna

Despite being at the age where most players would choose to hang up their boots, Bopanna has continued to conqeur new grounds even well past the 40-mark in terms of age.

In 2024, he became the oldest-ever player to be ranked number 1 in the ATP doubles rankings afer him and Ebden won the Australian Open final.

The two would also go on to win the Miami Masters title in that year, making Bopanna the oldest Masters finallist as well as title winner.

Incidentally, the person whose record he broke after winning at Miami was himself!

Is Retirement Coming Soon?

Given the fact that he doesn't have age on his side, many feel that 2025 may well be his final year on the tour. However, Bopanna himself has refuted that.

He has said in the past that as long as he is winning titles and also making it to the year-ender tournaments, he sees no reason to bring the curtains down on his legendary career.