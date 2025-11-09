Updated 9 November 2025 at 16:45 IST
Novak Djokovic Withdraws From ATP Finals Following Historic Title Win In Athens, Replacement Named
Novak Djokovic withdraws from the ATP Finals due to injury after winning his 101st title at the Athens Open. The Serb, battling shoulder issues, misses the event for the second consecutive year.
- SportFit
- 2 min read
Show Quick Read
Novak Djokovic, the Serbian tennis icon, has officially withdrawn from the upcoming ATP Finals in Turin, Italy. Following a gripping three-hour contest at the Athens Open men's singles final, Djokovic lifted his 101st career title, defeating Lorenzo Musetti of Italy.
Djokovic's right shoulder was strapped with therapeutic Kinesio tape, which was visible after he ripped his shirt open in euphoria after winning the Hellenic Championship.
The Serb secured a 4-6, 6-3, 7-5 win in the summit clash over the Italian to win his 72nd tour-level title on hard courts.
Novak Djokovic Pulls Out Of ATP Finals Due To Injury
Following the historic career win in Athens, Novak Djokovic took to social media to announce the unfortunate update. The Serbian revealed that due to an ongoing injury, he has been forced to withdraw from the ATP Finals competition.
Advertisement
It would be the second consecutive time that Novak Djokovic will not be a part of the ATP Finals.
"I was really looking forward to competing in Turin and giving my best, but after today's final in Athens, I'm sad to share that I need to withdraw due to an ongoing injury.
Advertisement
"I'm truly sorry to the fans who were hoping to see me play -- your support means so much. I wish all the players an amazing tournament, and I can't wait to be back on the court with you all soon!"
Also Read: ATP Finals Groups Set: Djokovic, Alcaraz & De Minaur Pitted Together; Sinner Drawn With Ben Shelton & Zverev
Novak Djokovic was pitted in the Jimmy Connors Group, featuring stars like Carlos Alcaraz, Taylor Fritz and Alex de Minaur.
Lorenzo Musetti To Replace Novak Djokovic In ATP Finals
With Novak Djokovic withdrawing from the ATP Finals competition due to a shoulder issue, Lorenzo Musetti will replace him. The Italian battled Djokovic in the Athens Open men's Singles final and will now feature in the ATP Finals for the first time.
Also Read: Jannik Sinner Reclaims World No. 1 Title With Straight-Sets Win Over Felix Auger-Aliassime In Paris Masters Final
"Lorenzo Musetti will compete in the Nitto ATP Finals for the first time following Novak Djokovic’s withdrawal due to a shoulder injury. Musetti will replace Djokovic in the Jimmy Connors Group as a direct acceptance," the ATP wrote in a statement.
Musetti will face the top-ranked Carlos Alcaraz in the group stage clash in the ATP Finals on Tuesday, November 11, in Turin.
Published By : Pavitra Shome
Published On: 9 November 2025 at 16:45 IST