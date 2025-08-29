Novak Djokovic vs Cameron Norrie Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch US Open Third Round Match Live In India?

Novak Djokovic is all set to battle it out in the third-round clash at the US Open 2025 tennis tournament. The Serbian will face off against Cameron Norrie, and expect it to be an interesting encounter on the hard court.

The US Open has reached a rousing position as the third rounds come up. Top tennis superstars are battling to cruise their way through to the summit clash at the Arthur Ashe Stadium in Queens.

Novak Djokovic Geared Up For Third Round Against Cameron Norrie

The third-round match in the US Open has pitted Cameron Norrie against Novak Djokovic. Norrie is coming off a marathon run in the second round against Francisco Comesana, where he pulled off a win over the Argentine after a four-hour duel.

Novak Djokovic, on the other hand, pulled through with a second-round win over Zachary Svajda. The gritty four-set win helped him seal a spot in the third round.

Despite being 38 and showing signs of visible discomfort, Djokovic is still going strong and has a compelling record at the US Open. The Serbian has an 84% win rate on the surface in NY and boasts a 92-14 win-loss record.

In terms of head-to-head numbers, Novak Djokovic has a commanding 6-0 lead over Cameron Norrie. But it would be the first time that both of them would face each other on a hard court.

The British tennis player is a proven star who can grind through matches, and his cross-court forehand would be crucial. But Djokovic's ability to adapt and exploit his opponent's weaknesses could help him in securing a win.

Check Out All The Live Streaming Details Here

When Will The Novak Djokovic vs Cameron Norrie US Open Match Take Place?

The Novak Djokovic vs Cameron Norrie US Open Match will take place on Saturday, August 30, 2025, from 04:30 AM IST onwards.

Where Will The Novak Djokovic vs Cameron Norrie US Open Match Take Place?

The Novak Djokovic vs Cameron Norrie US Open Match will take place at the Arthur Ashe Stadium in the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center at Flushing Meadows – Corona Park in Queens, New York City.

How To Watch The Novak Djokovic vs Cameron Norrie US Open Match Live Streaming?

Fans in India can watch the Novak Djokovic vs Cameron Norrie US Open Match live on the JioHostar app and website with a subscription.