Novak Djokovic vs Jannik Sinner Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch the AO 2026 Men's Semifinal Live In India?

The anticipation is at its peak as the Australian Open 2026 reaches the knockout stage. The semifinals have set up one of the most anticipated matches, with Serbia's Novak Djokovic facing Italy's Jannik Sinner. The winner would advance to the final, making it a crucial competition between two superstars of the tennis realm.

Novak Djokovic, the King of the Australian Open, is currently on the hunt for his 11th AO Grand Slam title win. One more Grand Slam victory would make his total title count a record-setting 25. The Serb has endured a mixed form so far and is coming off a victory due to a walkover.

In the quarterfinal, Djokovic was trailing to Lorenzo Musetti before the Italian suffered an injury and had to retire mid-game. The Serb's experience and resilient nature would make him a formidable competitor in a place where he has thrived throughout his career.

Jannik Sinner, on the other hand, has been in scintillating form. The reigning champion has been consistent and is coming off a win over Ben Shelton in straight sets in the quarterfinal. The Italian's temperament and aggressive baseline game are something to keep an eye out for.

The victory over Ben Shelton has extended Jannik Sinner's Melbourne win streak to 19 matches, and he would look to make it 20 against Novak Djokovic in the competition.

Novak Djokovic vs Jannik Sinner, Australian Open Semifinal Live Streaming: Check All Details

When will the Novak Djokovic vs Jannik Sinner Australian Open semifinal Match take place?

The Novak Djokovic vs Jannik Sinner Australian Open semifinal match will take place on Friday, January 30, 2026.

Where will the Novak Djokovic vs Jannik Sinner Australian Open semifinal match take place?

The Novak Djokovic vs Jannik Sinner Australian Open semifinal will take place at the Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne, Australia.

At what time will the Novak Djokovic vs Jannik Sinner Australian Open semifinal match start?

The Novak Djokovic vs Jannik Sinner Australian Open semifinal match will start at 02:00 PM IST onwards on Friday.

Where can you watch the live telecast of the Novak Djokovic vs Jannik Sinner Australian Open semifinal match?

The Novak Djokovic vs Jannik Sinner Australian Open semifinal match will be telecast live on the Sony Sports Network in India.

Where can you watch the live streaming of the Novak Djokovic vs Jannik Sinner Australian Open semifinal match?