'Only at Roland Garros' - King of Clay Rafael Nadal Stars in Poignant Promotional Ad for French Open 2025

The summer season usually means not one but two of the biggest events in the world of tennis are set to take place - and the actions starts with the French Open 2025 in Paris.

The second Grand Slam of the year gets underway from May 25 but the preparation for the event has already begun. And this is not just on the court, but off the field of action too.

The promotion for what is the biggest event of the tennis summer has gotten underway - and the official social media accounts of the tournament roped in a man who is synonymous with the event to give a little boost.

Rafael Nadal, the winner of an unprecedented 14 French Open titles at Roland Garros, was used to voice and star in an ad for the Grand Slam.

See The Video Here

The ad features numerous iconic shots from the Grand Slam over the years and ends with Nadal saying the words “Only at Roland-Garros”.

Nadal was referred to as the ‘King of Clay’ during his career and is thus, in many ways, the perfect choice for such a promotional push.

So enduring has been Nadal's legacy in Paris that towards the latter stages of his career he would often skip other Grand Slam events just to take part in the French Open.

French Open 2025 - All You Need to Know

The main draw of the French Open will start from May 25 and it will go on until June 8.

Defending champions Carlos Alcaraz and Iga Swiatek will return to protect their titles, with the latter going for her fifth crown on the Parisian clay courts.