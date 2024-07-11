Published 14:10 IST, July 11th 2024
Opportunity For Indian Players To Get Direct Entry Into Junior French Open
With the Collaborative Agreement of ATF and FFT, Indian players will get an opportunity with other asian players to get a direct enrty in Ronald Garros will be held in Oct 2025 at Tokyo.
- Sports
- 2 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
