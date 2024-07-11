sb.scorecardresearch
Published 14:10 IST, July 11th 2024

Opportunity For Indian Players To Get Direct Entry Into Junior French Open

With the Collaborative Agreement of ATF and FFT, Indian players will get an opportunity with other asian players to get a direct enrty in Ronald Garros will be held in Oct 2025 at Tokyo.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Novak Djokovic
Novak Djokovic returns the ball to Chile's Alejandro Tabilo at the Italian Open tennis tournament in Rome, | Image: AP
14:10 IST, July 11th 2024