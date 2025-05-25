Ahead Of French Open Novak Djokovic Reaches Uncharted Territory , Enters Elusive List Featuring Roger Federer And Jimmy Connors

Updated May 25th 2025, 00:29 IST
Ahead of the French Open, Novak Djokovic has entered the record books again. The Olympic gold medalist defeated Hubert Hurkacz 5-7, 7-6 (7-2), 7-6 (7-2) in the Geneva Open final to secure his 100th ATP Tour title.
Djokovic has now joined Roger Federer and Jimmy Connors in an elusive list. In the Open Era, he became the third tennis player to complete a century of titles. Federer recorded 103 titles while Connors amassed 109 titles in their distinguished tennis careers. After the match, all the ball boys and girls formed a number 100 to paid a tribute to the Serbian.
Djokovic lost two finals after reigning triumph at the Rolland Garros at the Paris Olympics last year. He lost to Jannik Sinner at the Shanghai Masters, followed by a loss to Jakob Mensik at the Miami Masters. 6th seed Djokovic will now head back to the French Open and will face American Mackenzie McDonald on Monday.
Djokovic insisted his opponent was at the top of his game throughout the match. As quoted by Sky Sports, he said, “Huby was probably closer to the victory the entire match than I was. I had some chances to break his serve in the first set, I didn't do it and then had a bad game that ended up with a double fault on set point.”
“All of a sudden the match went to his side in a sense and I was obviously just trying to hang in there.”
The Serb was looking towards another loss in the final as he was being broken in the thirds set. But errors from his opponents allowed him to make it 4-4 in the deciding set. The 37-year-old then came through the tiebreak unscathed and will now launch another attempt for his 25th grand slam.
