Ahead Of French Open Novak Djokovic Reaches Uncharted Territory , Enters Elusive List Featuring Roger Federer And Jimmy Connors

Ahead of the French Open, Novak Djokovic has entered the record books again. The Olympic gold medalist defeated Hubert Hurkacz 5-7, 7-6 (7-2), 7-6 (7-2) in the Geneva Open final to secure his 100th ATP Tour title.

Novak Djokovic Enters Record Books Once Again

Djokovic has now joined Roger Federer and Jimmy Connors in an elusive list. In the Open Era, he became the third tennis player to complete a century of titles. Federer recorded 103 titles while Connors amassed 109 titles in their distinguished tennis careers. After the match, all the ball boys and girls formed a number 100 to paid a tribute to the Serbian.

Djokovic lost two finals after reigning triumph at the Rolland Garros at the Paris Olympics last year. He lost to Jannik Sinner at the Shanghai Masters, followed by a loss to Jakob Mensik at the Miami Masters. 6th seed Djokovic will now head back to the French Open and will face American Mackenzie McDonald on Monday.

Novak Djokovic Rallied Past Hubert Hurkacz In Geneva Open

Djokovic insisted his opponent was at the top of his game throughout the match. As quoted by Sky Sports, he said, “Huby was probably closer to the victory the entire match than I was. I had some chances to break his serve in the first set, I didn't do it and then had a bad game that ended up with a double fault on set point.”

“All of a sudden the match went to his side in a sense and I was obviously just trying to hang in there.”