Rafael Nadal of Spain serves to Darwin Blanch of United States during the Mutua Madrid Open tennis tournament in Madrid | Image: AP

Since making his comeback, Rafael Nadal, a former world number one tennis player, has been on a roll. In the second round of the Madrid Open, the tennis legend triumphed over Alex de Minaur of Australia. This will be Rafael Nadal's third clay-court match, against Pedro Cachín of Argentina. Anticipate another intense match as the renowned tennis player looks to regain his supremacy on the court. Check out the Round of 32 match's live streaming details before the contest.

Pedro Cachín vs Rafael Nadal, Mutua Madrid Open Live Streaming: Venue, broadcast, streaming, timings & other details you need to know

When will the Pedro Cachín vs Rafael Nadal take place?

The Pedro Cachín vs Rafael Nadal match will commence on Monday, April 29th, 2024. The match will begin at 07:30 PM IST onwards

Where will the Pedro Cachín vs Rafael Nadal take place?

The Pedro Cachín vs Rafael Nadal will be hosted at the Manolo Santana Racquets Club Tennis & Padel in Marbella, Malaga, Spain.

How to watch the Pedro Cachín vs Rafael Nadal Live Streaming in India?

Fans in India can watch Pedro Cachín vs Rafael Nadal Live Streaming via the SonyLiv app and website.

How to watch the Pedro Cachín vs Rafael Nadal Live Streaming in the UK?

Fans in the UK can watch the Pedro Cachín vs Rafael Nadal Live telecast via the Tennis Channel. The live streaming will take place in Fubo. The match will begin at 04:00 PM BST onwards.

How to watch the Pedro Cachín vs Rafael Nadal Live Streaming in the US?

Fans in the US can watch the Pedro Cachín vs Rafael Nadal Live telecast via Sky Sports. The live streaming will take place in the Sky Go app and NOW TV. The match will begin at 11:00 AM ET onwards.