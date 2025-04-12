Roger Federer Reveals Plans For Tennis Comeback, Says He Would 'Love to Start Playing 2-3 Times a Week Again'

Updated April 12th 2025, 21:04 IST
Tennis legend Roger Federer, who won 20 Grand Slams during his illustrious career and is widely considered one of the greatest-ever players to have graced the game, has hinted at a return to the sport.
Federer has been retired for nearly 3 years at this point, with his last match being a doubles match in the Laver Cup 2022 alongside rival and friend Rafael Nadal.
ALSO READ | Novak Djokovic Slumps to Shock Defeat in Opening Round of Monte Carlo Masters Event Ahead of French Open
However, he has hinted at a comeback to the game - albeit in exhibition games rather than as a full-time comeback to the ATP Tour.
"Honestly I'd love to play some more tennis again. Enough with the golf already for a moment now, I've played so much. But no seriously, I'd love to start playing like two-three times a week again and hopefully, get myself back on an exhibition court. Maybe fill up a few nice stadiums around the world," he told TNT Sports.
He stopped short of naming a time and a place, and he even admitted that he hasn't yet started training properly. But he is sure he would like to return to the sport soon.
"I've no plans yet but I know that the training part, I miss it a little bit to be honest because I haven't played a whole lot since I retired. Just because I think my body needed a little break and maybe my mind also a little bit. I've played with my kids, you know but I'd really love to practice a little bit for myself as well. So I'll do that as I keep on travelling and hopefully you'll get to see me in an exhibition soon," he said.
In his long-lasting career, Federer won 103 singles titles - which is the second-most since the start of the Open Era in 1968.
This includes 20 Grand Slam title wins - a record eight of which came in Wimbledon, as well an Open Era joint-record five men's singles US Open titles, besides also winning six year-end championships.
Published April 12th 2025, 21:04 IST