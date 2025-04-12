Roger Federer Reveals Plans For Tennis Comeback, Says He Would 'Love to Start Playing 2-3 Times a Week Again'

"I've no plans yet but I know that the training part, I miss it a little bit to be honest because I haven't played a whole lot since I retired. Just because I think my body needed a little break and maybe my mind also a little bit. I've played with my kids, you know but I'd really love to practice a little bit for myself as well. So I'll do that as I keep on travelling and hopefully you'll get to see me in an exhibition soon," he said.