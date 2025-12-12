Roger Federer To Be At Australian Open 2026, Tennis Great Shares Witty Clip To Announce Return

Global tennis icon Roger Federer will make a long-awaited return to the Rod Laver Arena during the Australian Open 2026. The former Swiss tennis player made the announcement public on social media in a witty manner, leaving fans amused about his return to the land down under.

Roger Federer has been one of the most accomplished tennis players and is one of the greatest to step onto the courts. The former Swiss star was an elegant player whose exquisite shot selection and all-around tactics made him a dangerous competitor across courts.

Roger Federer Confirms Australian Open 2026 Return With Humorous Video

Six-time Australian Open winner Roger Federer will return to the Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne Park for the 2026 Australian Open. However, he would be in a different capacity, as the superstar tennis player will engage in an exhibition fixture with three former top-ranked players.

Roger Federer shared a video on his social media, displaying his witty personality and confirming his presence in Melbourne for the upcoming season's first Grand Slam event in Australia.

For Federer, it would be a merry comeback, as he had not participated in the Australian Open before calling time on his illustrious career. He sustained a knee injury and had to withdraw from two editions before announcing his retirement in September 2022.

Roger Federer To Participate In AO 2026 Opening Ceremony

At the Rod Laver Arena, Roger Federer will be a part of the ‘Happy Slam,’ where he will be in action against fellow former world number one tennis players like Andre Agassi, Pat Rafter and Lleyton Hewitt.

Ahead of the actual competition, the opening ceremony will serve as a reunion of the legends, with Federer engaging with some of his fellow rivals whom he has faced during his active days as a tennis player.

It will also serve as a place where the legacy of Roger Federer will be celebrated, in a place where he has won the Australian Open title six times in his career.

The exhibition event is part of the Australian Open opening ceremony, which will happen for the first time in 2026.