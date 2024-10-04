Published 14:14 IST, October 4th 2024
Rohan Bopanna-Ivan Dodig pair advances to second round of Shanghai Masters
Rohan Bopanna and his Croatian partner Ivan Dodig celebrated their first win since joining forces, moving to the second round of the ATP Shanghai Masters with a straight-set victory over Pablo Carreno Busta and Pedro Martinez.
- SportFit
- 1 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Rohan Bopanna | Image: PTI
- Listen to this article
- 1 min read
Advertisement
14:14 IST, October 4th 2024