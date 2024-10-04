sb.scorecardresearch
Published 14:14 IST, October 4th 2024

Rohan Bopanna-Ivan Dodig pair advances to second round of Shanghai Masters

Rohan Bopanna and his Croatian partner Ivan Dodig celebrated their first win since joining forces, moving to the second round of the ATP Shanghai Masters with a straight-set victory over Pablo Carreno Busta and Pedro Martinez.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Rohan Bopanna
Rohan Bopanna | Image: PTI
14:14 IST, October 4th 2024