Rohan Bopanna is the epitome of the notion that agen has no number. The Indian Tennis player came off a win at the Australian Open title in Men's Doubles alongside Matthew Ebden, and their win was heard all across the world. The sensational Bopanna-Ebden duo is in the Miami Open where they have also been excelling in the game. The Indo-Australian tennis, who are also the reigning Australian Open champions have advanced into the quarterfinals of the Men's doubles while at Miami.

Rohan Bopanna-Matthew Ebden advance to quarterfinals at Miami Open ATP Masters 1000 event

On Monday night, the top-seeded duo of Indian tennis star Rohan Bopanna and Australian partener Matthew Ebden battled for an hour and 39 minutes before defeating Monegasque Hugo Nys and Poland's Jan Zielinski in the second round of the ATP Masters 1000. With the hard-fought triumph, the partnership has advanced to the men's doubles quarterfinals of the Miami Open.

The reigning Australian Open champions hit four aces and won 84 per cent (37/44) of their first serve points.

The match was contested on an even keel. Bopanna and Ebden broke Nys and Zielinski in the 11th game to take a 6-5 lead. They then fought off a late challenge, saving a couple of break points before taking the 12th game and the opening set.

India's Rohan Bopanna (right) and his Australian partner Matthew Ebden celebrate after winning the men's doubles title at the Australian Open 2024 in Melbourne on Saturday, January 27, 2024 | Image: : X/@AusOpen

There was not much separating the two pairs in the second set as well with both of them holding serve till 6-6 to take the match to the tiebreaker. But a double fault by Nys and Zielinski led to their downfall as the Indo-Australian duo capitalised on it to take the set and the match.

The 43-year-old Rohan Bopanna and Matthew Ebden will take on Australia's John Patrick Smith and Netherlands Sem Verbeek in the men's doubles quarterfinals. Both teams will aim for the spot in the semis.

The Australian Open men's doubles champs will ride onto the success that they clinched in Melbourne.

(With PTI Inputs)