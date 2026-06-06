Russian Tennis Star Mirra Andreeva Wins French Open 2026, Claims Maiden Grand Slam Title

Russian teenager Mirra Andreeva was already a tennis phenom at age 15. At 19, she’s a Grand Slam champion.

The eighth-ranked Andreeva ended the run of 114th-ranked Polish qualifier Maja Chwalinska with a 6-3, 6-2 victory in the French Open final on Saturday.

Andreeva became the youngest player to win the women’s singles title since Monica Seles, who was 18 when she won her third straight French Open in 1992.

Chwalinska was attempting to become the first qualifier to capture the Roland Garros title.

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When Andreeva executed a backhand cross-court winner on her first match point, she dropped to her knees on the clay to celebrate.

Alexander Zverev plays Flavio Cobolli in the men’s final on Sunday to conclude the wildest Grand Slam in recent memory.

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Andreeva has been considered a Grand Slam contender since she burst onto the scene as a 15-year-old at the 2023 Madrid Open, when she became the third-youngest player to win a main-draw match at a WTA 1000 tournament and made the quarterfinals.

Lately, Andreeva has had to contend with playing under neutral status and without her country’s flag due to the war with Ukraine.

When she beat Marta Kostyuk in the semifinals, her opponent refused to shake her hand, as has been the custom for Ukrainian players facing Russians ever since the war started in 2022.

Andreeva has now gone a step further than her coach, Conchita Martinez, who lost the 2000 French Open final to Mary Pierce.

Pierce was due to present the winner’s trophy to Andreeva.

The final was played under mostly sunny skies, but the wind was a factor in the first Grand Slam final for both players.

Chwalinska double-faulted on the opening point of the match, but she was the first player to hold serve in the fifth game.

Eventually, though, Andreeva found a way to hit through the wind and an answer to Chwalinska’s array of spins and drop shots.

There was a strong Polish presence in the Court Philippe-Chatrier crowd.

When Chwalinska was introduced, fans held aloft red-and-white Polish flags and chanted her name: “Ma-ja, Ma-ja.”