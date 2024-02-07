English
Updated January 23rd, 2024 at 23:55 IST

Sania Mirza shares sneak peek of her son's gift days after Shoaib Malik's wedding

In a surprising turn of events on Saturday, Shoaib Malik, Sania Mirza's ex-husband, announced his marriage to Sana Javed.

Vishal Tiwari
Sania Mirza and her son
Sania Mirza and her son | Image:Instagram/SaniaMirza
Sania Mirza gained widespread popularity when she entered matrimony with Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik in 2010, and the couple welcomed their son, Izhaan Mirza Malik, in 2018. Recently, Sania Mirza took to her Instagram story on January 23rd to share a delightful picture of a gift from her son.

3 things you need to know

  • Sania Mirza announced her divorce from Shoaib Malik last week
  • Shoaib Malik married for the third time after separation from Mirza
  • Malik married Pakistani actress Sana Javed on January 20, 2024

Also Read: 'Funding for reception': 'Spinner' Shoaib Malik bowls 3 no balls in one over, called out by netizens 

Sania Mirza shares pic of her son's gift

The image showcased two pairs of slippers, one for adults and one for kids. Sania Mirza expressed her joy in the caption, revealing that these slippers were a thoughtful gift from her son, Izhaan. She wrote, "My Izzy's gift to me (blue heart emoji)." The white slippers featured various animal zibits, adding a charming touch to the gift.

In a surprising turn of events on Saturday, Shoaib Malik, Sania Mirza's ex-husband and former captain of the Pakistan Cricket team, announced his marriage to actress Sana Javed. Sharing a photo of their wedding attire on Instagram, Shoaib wrote, "Alhamdullilah (red heart emoji) And We created you in pairs." 

Prior to this announcement, there had been ongoing rumors about the potential divorce of Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik for several months.

Published January 23rd, 2024 at 23:55 IST

