Sania Mirza gained widespread popularity when she entered matrimony with Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik in 2010, and the couple welcomed their son, Izhaan Mirza Malik, in 2018. Recently, Sania Mirza took to her Instagram story on January 23rd to share a delightful picture of a gift from her son.

Sania Mirza shares pic of her son's gift

The image showcased two pairs of slippers, one for adults and one for kids. Sania Mirza expressed her joy in the caption, revealing that these slippers were a thoughtful gift from her son, Izhaan. She wrote, "My Izzy's gift to me (blue heart emoji)." The white slippers featured various animal zibits, adding a charming touch to the gift.

In a surprising turn of events on Saturday, Shoaib Malik, Sania Mirza's ex-husband and former captain of the Pakistan Cricket team, announced his marriage to actress Sana Javed. Sharing a photo of their wedding attire on Instagram, Shoaib wrote, "Alhamdullilah (red heart emoji) And We created you in pairs."

Prior to this announcement, there had been ongoing rumors about the potential divorce of Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik for several months.