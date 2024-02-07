Updated January 23rd, 2024 at 16:21 IST
'Funding for reception': 'Spinner' Shoaib Malik bowls 3 no balls in one over, called out by netizens
Shoaib Malik has recently entered his third marriage with Pakistani actress Sana Javed. Before this, he was married to Indian tennis star Sania Mirza.
Pakistan spinner Shoaib Malik is being called out on social media for bowling not one but three no-balls during the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) clash between Fortune Barishal and Khulna Tigers on Monday, January 22. Shoaib was introduced in the powerplay by Fortune Barishal to provide them with a breakthrough but his abysmal bowling show ensured Khulna Tigers crossed the 50-run mark with ease.
Netizens troll Shoaib Malik
Netizens are trolling Shoaib Malik for bowling three no-balls during a BPL 2024 match on Monday. Shoaib, as a spinner, is not expected to bowl a no-ball during a match let alone three in a single over. Shoaib's captain Tamim Iqbal was disappointed with the former Pakistan skipper's performance during the powerplay.
Shoaib Malik has recently entered his third marriage with Pakistani actress Sana Javed. Before this, he was married to Indian tennis star Sania Mirza. Sania Mirza confirmed on social media that she had divorced Shoaib Malik before his latest marriage. The 41-year-old was previously married to Ayesha Siddiqui from 2002 to 2010.
As far as the match between Fortune Barishal and Khulna Tigers is concerned, the latter won by a margin of 8 wickets with 12 balls remaining. Fortune Barishal's next game is scheduled to take place against Comilla Victorians on Tuesday.
Published January 23rd, 2024 at 16:21 IST
