Advertisement

Pakistan spinner Shoaib Malik is being called out on social media for bowling not one but three no-balls during the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) clash between Fortune Barishal and Khulna Tigers on Monday, January 22. Shoaib was introduced in the powerplay by Fortune Barishal to provide them with a breakthrough but his abysmal bowling show ensured Khulna Tigers crossed the 50-run mark with ease.

3 things you need to know

Shoaib Malik recently got married for the third time

The veteran Pakistan cricketer divorced Indian tennis star Sania Mirza

Shoaib is now married to Pakistan actress Sana Javed

Also Read: 'They won’t tire me out, I could get heaps': Bumrah set to clobber ENG's Bazball in Test series

Advertisement

Netizens troll Shoaib Malik

Netizens are trolling Shoaib Malik for bowling three no-balls during a BPL 2024 match on Monday. Shoaib, as a spinner, is not expected to bowl a no-ball during a match let alone three in a single over. Shoaib's captain Tamim Iqbal was disappointed with the former Pakistan skipper's performance during the powerplay.

Advertisement

Shoaib Malik bowled 3 no balls in an over in BPL today😭. What could be the reason? pic.twitter.com/hRPoyqCbXM — Javed. (@iamthejaved) January 22, 2024

🔺3 No Balls in 4 balls that too by a spinner Shoaib Malik in the BPL



Investigation to be launched 🔜 pic.twitter.com/g5tte0qxEf — Cricket Ka Baap (@RajkumarChittor) January 23, 2024

Shoaib Malik has recently entered his third marriage with Pakistani actress Sana Javed. Before this, he was married to Indian tennis star Sania Mirza. Sania Mirza confirmed on social media that she had divorced Shoaib Malik before his latest marriage. The 41-year-old was previously married to Ayesha Siddiqui from 2002 to 2010.

Advertisement

As far as the match between Fortune Barishal and Khulna Tigers is concerned, the latter won by a margin of 8 wickets with 12 balls remaining. Fortune Barishal's next game is scheduled to take place against Comilla Victorians on Tuesday.