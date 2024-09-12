Published 12:10 IST, September 12th 2024
Second-seeded Danielle Collins and Victoria Azarenka ousted in the 2nd round in Guadalajara
Second-seeded Daniel Collins lost in the second round of the Guadalajara Open on Wednesday and third seed Victoria Azarenka withdrew from her match because of injury.
Danielle Collins, of the United States, reacts in the first set against Caroline Dolehide, of the United States, during the first round of the U.S. Open tennis championships | Image: AP
