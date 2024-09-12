sb.scorecardresearch
Published 12:10 IST, September 12th 2024

Second-seeded Danielle Collins and Victoria Azarenka ousted in the 2nd round in Guadalajara

Second-seeded Daniel Collins lost in the second round of the Guadalajara Open on Wednesday and third seed Victoria Azarenka withdrew from her match because of injury.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Danielle Collins
Danielle Collins, of the United States, reacts in the first set against Caroline Dolehide, of the United States, during the first round of the U.S. Open tennis championships | Image: AP
