'Someone Is Smoking Weed': Aryna Sabalenka Complains About Smell Of Marijuana During US Open Match

Controversy has already hit the US Open this year. Now Aryna Sabalenka encountered a different kind of problem during her US Open third-round match. The World No. 1 halted her match midway and complained to the chair umpire about the smell of marijuana.

The incident happened during Sabalenka's match with Kamilla Rakhimova when she paused her serve and went to the chair umpire. She said, “Someone is smoking weed, do you mind … because it’s so strong.” Sabalenka eventually went on to beat her opponent 6-3, 6-4 as she continues to rebuild her form throughout the tournament. The defending champion could be the first female player to do a three-peat of US Open titles since Serena did it in 2021-14.

Sabalenka was serving in the third game of the match in Louis Armstrong Stadium. She tossed the ball but then let it fall to the court. She did the same thing on the next point, with something clearly bothering her.

Cannabis is legal in New York and weed can be smoked in and around the city. Later Sabalenka said, “I was like, guys, you can do whatever, you can smoke whatever, you can relax as much as you can, but please, to not do it around the tennis courts."

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She further added, “It’s a bit tricky to handle that smell while you’re trying to compete at your best.”

Later U.S. Tennis Association spokesman Brendan McIntyre issued a statement, “While we can’t control what takes place off the grounds of the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center, we continue to be vigilant as we maintain this facility as a smoke free environment.

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“This includes enforcement by our security and guest services teams when they are made aware of any individual that may be smoking, making them aware that although it may be legal in NY, that smoking is not permitted on parks property including the tennis center.”