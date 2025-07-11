Spanish Superstar Carlos Alcaraz Reaches Third Consecutive Wimbledon Final After Clinical Win Over Taylor Fritz

Carlos Alcaraz roars after win over Taylor Fritz in the first semi-final match of the Wimbledon 2025 | Image: AP

Wimbledon 2025: Spanish superstar Carlos Alcaraz kept his dream alive to defend the prestigious Wimbledon title after a dominating win over American tennis player Taylor Fritz in the first semi-final match, at the Centre Court on Friday, July 11th.

Carlos Alcaraz is set to play in the Wimbledon Final for the third consecutive year. With his dominating win, Alcaraz kept his three-peat dream alive. Previously, in the 2023 and 2024 seasons of Wimbledon, it was the Spaniard who clinched the men's singles title.

In the first semi-final clash of Wimbledon 2025 at the centre court, the 22-year-old Spaniard had a dominating start with a win in the first set. However, in the second set, Taylor Fritz made a comeback but didn't stop Alcaraz from making his way into the Final.

Carlos Alcaraz sealed a majestic 4-6, 7-5, 3-6, 6-7 victory over Taylor Fritz at the Centre Court on Friday, July 11th.