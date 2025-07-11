Wimbledon: After Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah, Cricket Legend Sachin Tendulkar Marks Presence At Centre Court During Carlos Alcaraz's Semi-Final Clash

Wimbledon 2025: Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar graced the centre court of the ongoing Wimbledon 2025 during the men's semi-final clash between Carlos Alcaraz and Taylor Fritz.

Sachin Tendulkar Attends Wimbledon 2025 During Carlos Alcaraz's Semi-Final Clash

Sachin Tendulkar marked his presence along with his wife Anjali. Both of them were sitting in the Royal Box on Centre Court during the men's semi-final match of Wimbledon 2025.

Sachin Tendulkar along with his wife Anjali in the Royal Box at Centre Court. Image: AP

Currently, in the first semi-final match of Wimbledon 2025, US tennis player Taylor Fritz has locked horns against defending champion Carlos Alcaraz at Centre Court.

On Friday, July 11th, Wimbledon took to their official social media handle to share a picture of Sachin Tendulkar at the Centre Court. While sharing Tendulkar's picture, Wimbledon greeted the legendary cricketer.

"The Little Master graces Centre Court. Wonderful to have you at #Wimbledon," Wimbledon wrote on X.

Previously, talismanic Indian cricketer Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah also attended Wimbledon 2025 to watch the stars play on Centre Court.

Not just Kohli or Bumrah, other Indian cricketers also marked their presence in the prestigious tournament, like Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Ajinkya Rahane, Deepak Chahar, and others.

Sachin Tendulkar's Elusive Numbers With The Indian Cricket Team

Sachin Tendulkar is considered the legend of cricket. The Little Master has achieved a few milestones in his illustrious career, which are hard to break.

The 52-year-old made his debut in the Indian Cricket Team on November 15, 1989, in a Test match against Pakistan. Following that, Tendulkar had played 200 Tests and 329 innings, scoring 15921 runs at an average of 53.78. The legendary cricketer also picked 46 wickets in red-ball cricket.

Tendulkar played his maiden ODI match on December 18th, 1989, against Pakistan. The Master Blaster also achieved plenty of feats in the 50-over format. In ODIs, Sachin Tendulkar played 463 matches and 452 innings, scoring 18426 runs at a strike rate of 86.23 and an average of 44.83.