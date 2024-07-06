Published 23:56 IST, July 6th 2024
Sporting legends grace Wimbledon court as Tendulkar, Guardiola & more witness Zverev vs Norrie clash
At the Zverev vs. Norrie match, a variety of sports celebrities were in attendance, including Man City manager Pep Guardiola and cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar
Sachin Tendulkar expressing gratitude to everyone at Wimbledon | Image: X
