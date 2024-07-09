sb.scorecardresearch
Published 09:58 IST, July 9th 2024

Taylor Fritz beats Alexander Zverev at Wimbledon; Novak Djokovic gets into it with the crowd

Taylor Fritz has come back after dropping the opening two sets to defeat two-time Grand Slam finalist Alexander Zverev 4-6, 6-7 (4), 6-4, 7-6 (3), 6-3 and reach the Wimbledon quarterfinals.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Taylor Fritz
Taylor Fritz of the United States celebrates after defeating Alexander Zverev of Germany in their fourth round match at the Wimbledon tennis championships in London | Image: AP
  • 5 min read
09:58 IST, July 9th 2024