Published 09:58 IST, July 9th 2024

Taylor Fritz beats Alexander Zverev at Wimbledon; Novak Djokovic gets into it with the crowd

Taylor Fritz has come back after dropping the opening two sets to defeat two-time Grand Slam finalist Alexander Zverev 4-6, 6-7 (4), 6-4, 7-6 (3), 6-3 and reach the Wimbledon quarterfinals.