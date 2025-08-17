Terence Atmane Presents Pokémon Card To Jannik Sinner Before Cincinnati Open Semifinals: 'I Have A Little Something For You'

Terence Atmane, the French tennis player, had a special something for the top-ranked Jannik Sinner ahead of their semifinal match at the Cincinnati Open.

Jannik Sinner had a dream run at Wimbledon after winning the Gentlemen's Singles Title after defeating Carlos Alcaraz in the summit clash.

The Italian continues his streak of wins at the Cincinnati Open 2025, securing a win on his birthday over Terence Atmane. On Sinner's birthday, Atmane presented Sinner with a Pokémon card from his vast collection.

Terence Atmane Presents Special Gift To Jannik Sinner On His 24th Birthday

Ahead of the men's singles semifinal match between Terence Atmane and Jannik Sinner, the French competitor was seen presenting a Pokémon card from his personal collection to the top-ranked Italian.

It was Sinner's 24th birthday, and Atmane had a gift to offer him on the occasion.

The moment showed the warmth between competitors ahead of the high-stakes match in Cincinnati. The video is making waves on social media.

"It's his birthday today, so I had to give him a little something. I was thinking last night about what I should give to him. I was like, 'I think I still have some Pokémon cards that I brought from France. Why not give him just a Pokémon card?' I'm a Pokémon card collector.

"I think this is the perfect gift. If that was my birthday, I would be so happy that someone gave me a Pokémon card,” Terence Atmane said after the Cincy Open Semifinal match.

The Rivalry Continues! Jannik Sinner To Face Off Against Carlos Alcaraz In Cincy Open Final

Jannik Sinner rallied past Terence Atmane to end his dream run in the Cincinnati Open during their semifinal clash. The French competitor had defeated seeded players like Holger Rune and Taylor Fritz to reach the semis and had a dream run so far.

However, the world number 136 was eventually taken down by the top-ranked Jannik Sinner by a 7-6(4), 6-2 scoreline.