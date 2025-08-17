Carlos Alcaraz vs Jannik Sinner Tennis Match to Take Place Before US Open 2025, Rivals Clash in Cincinnati Open Final

Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz pose for a photo after the end of men's singles final at Wimbledon 2025. | Image: AP

The next rivalry destined to shape the sport of tennis is the Carlos Alcaraz vs Jannik Sinner one - and the two are set to clash before the US Open 2025 in a final, as they have made it to the summit clash of the Cincinnati Open 2025, which is the last tournament that takes place before the Flushing Meadows Grand Slam.

Defending champion Sinner ruthlessly subdued 136th-ranked qualifier Terence Atmane 7-6(4), 6-2 in the semi-final, bringing an end to a dream run from the Frenchman.

Alcaraz beat Alexander Zverev, with the German far from his best on the day as he was suffering badly from the 32 degree Celsius heat and humidity and succumbed to a tame 6-4, 6-3 loss.

Latest Round of Alcaraz v Sinner Rivalry

Sinner has been the man in form so far in Cincinnati, with the defending champion yet to drop a set en route to the final.

However, Alcaraz is driven by the motivation to avenge the loss he suffered at the hands of the Italian in the Wimbledon 2025 final where he lost in just 4 sets in what was a dominant showing by Sinner.

“We always bring our best tennis. We raise each other's level. I'm ready to take the challenge. I will try and adjust my game better and correct what I did wrong in our last match. I want to be ready with my 100%. Mentally I'll be ready -- I'm excited for Monday," Alcaraz said.

How Have They Fared Against Each Other So Far?

In their overall head to head records, it is Sinner who is comfortably ahead 8-5 in the 13 matches they have played so far in their careers.

What's more, they have faced off in three finals so far - the ATP Masters in Rome, the French Open 2025 final and the Wimbledon final - and Alcaraz has won 2 of those matches.